Chicago area code named worst for scam calls in Illinois

While scam calls and texts irritate thousands across the state and country on a seemingly constant basis, one area code in Illinois is more responsible for scam messages than others.

According to a recent study by background check company BeenVerified, Chicago's "773" area code was ranked as the worst area code in the state for scam calls.

While scam calls remain prevalent, particularly from the 773 area code, the study shows that spam text messages have gained relevance, with nine of the top 12 scam phone numbers across the country sending text messages.

Among the most commonly-sent scam messages was one sent from a 312 number, Chicago's other main area code:

"Hi. I was looking all day for a product that would kickstart our weight loss journey and saw this. It was featured in Forbes. Everyone’s been raving about it. My friend said they lost 17 pounds in the first 2 weeks. I just got one and I think you can even get a complimentary bottle, but there aren’t many left. Check this: hardbodyketo.com/XXXX

Parcel Tracking: Hello, your package with the track code 94385***** is waiting for confirmation on the shipment location: foryouonhold.com/XXXX"

The above text message was sent from 312-339-1227, and was the seventh-most common spam message in the country, according to the study.

The study also revealed that Onvoy is the top carrier used by phone scammers in Illinois, followed by AT&T and Verizon.