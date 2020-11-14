Chicago Bulls

Cheeks Returns to Hometown as Assistant to Bulls' Donovan

Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago's South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons

gemelas-mueren-calor-auto-00
WXIA

Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls announced Saturday.

Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago's South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen.

A steady point guard who won a championship playing alongside Julius Erving and Moses Malone in Philadelphia, Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the 76ers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Local

Waukegan 33 mins ago

Illinois Company Builds Coronavirus-Killing Robots for Hospitals Worldwide

Chicago Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Lightfoot Sends a Message of Hope to Chicago Over Social Media

Cheeks compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Bulls also announced Saturday they have hired Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt as assistant coaches. Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild were added as player development coordinators.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago BullsChicago baseball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us