Several popular brands of ready-to-eat sausage in the form of salami and charcuterie products have been recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that the meats have been contaminated with listeria.

The recall, out of Daniele International LLC in Mapleville, RI, affects more than 52,914 pounds of sausage products that "may have been adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," the announcement goes on to say.

According to the announcement, the products were produced between May, 23, 2022 and Nov. 25, 2022, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide between Dec. 23, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023.

The problem was discovered during "routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact," the FSIS said.

Below is a list of the products subjected to the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators," the announcement continues. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

According to the FSIS, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reaction or illness due to consumption of the meat.

Consumption of "L. monocytogenes" can cause listeriosis, the USDA says, which can result in fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, "sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms." The infection primarily affects affects older adults, pregnant women and their newborns, and those who are immunocompromised.

Persons who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food, the USDA says.