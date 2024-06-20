Channahon firefighters rescue worker who suffered ‘medical issues' inside water tower

Firefighters from suburban Channahon were forced to rescue a worker from inside a water tower on Thursday afternoon after that worker suffered a medical emergency.

According to Channahon officials, the worker was cleaning the inside of the water tower when they suffered “medical issues.”

Firefighters scaled a ladder on the side of the water tower, and were able to put down ropes to hoist the worker out of the tank, with footage from NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter capturing the dramatic rescue.

There was no further information on the condition of the worker, and the scene remains active. We will update this story with details as they become available.