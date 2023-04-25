Want Tickets To Chance the Rapper's ‘Acid Rap' Anniversary Show at United Center? Send Him A Text

Chance The Rapper is coming back to Chicago's United Center - and then some.

According to a press release from Live Nation, the Chicago native will headline an Aug. 19 performance at the United Center as part of the 10th anniversary of his record-breaking mixtape "Acid Rap." The show, dubbed an Acid Rap Ten Year Anniversary Show, will be part of a series live-events, pop-ups and more, honoring the project, the release says.

"Upon its original April 30, 2013 release, 'Acid Rap' was heralded as 'Best New Music' by Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone called it one of the 'Best Mixtapes of 2013,'" the release goes on to say. "Across fourteen dynamic tracks, Chance's lyrical prowess shines bright as he spits heavyweight bars over psychedelic, soulful, juke-filled beats, encapsulating the sound and feel of Chicago."

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets available beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday.

And according to a tweet, you can send Chance himself a text message to stay updated.

#AcidRap10 on sale Friday, presale tomorrow. text me +1 (312) 494-1081 pic.twitter.com/E362vXo8a5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2023

According to the release, Aug. 18 will be the musician's first performance at the United Center since 2019. Fans can also catch Chance the Rapper on NBC’s The Voice, where he is currently a coach.