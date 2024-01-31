Edgewater

CFD: 3 teens wounded in shooting near Senn High School on Chicago's Far North Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three teens were wounded in a shooting near a high school in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to authorities, CPR was in progress for at least one victim following a shooting in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue, near Nicholas Senn High School.

Fire officials later confirmed that three teens were wounded in the shooting, two 16-year-olds and one victim under the age of 15.

The teens were taken to a local hospital, where two of them were listed in critical condition, while the other victim was listed in fair condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article tagged under:

Edgewater
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us