CFD: 3 teens wounded in shooting near Senn High School on Chicago's Far North Side

Three teens were wounded in a shooting near a high school in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to authorities, CPR was in progress for at least one victim following a shooting in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue, near Nicholas Senn High School.

Fire officials later confirmed that three teens were wounded in the shooting, two 16-year-olds and one victim under the age of 15.

The teens were taken to a local hospital, where two of them were listed in critical condition, while the other victim was listed in fair condition.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.