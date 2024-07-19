CFD: Postal worker critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

A postal worker was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a postal worker was shot near the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue shortly after 12 p.m.

The person was rushed to Christ Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as the age and gender of the postal worker wounded, are currently unknown.

There is no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.