Victims threatened with gun during home invasion stemming from DoorDash dispute: Cedar Lake PD

Two people were arrested by police in Cedar Lake, Indiana, for an armed robbery and home invasion that occurred following an argument over a DoorDash order, police said.

Noah Villarreal, 18, of Crown Point, and Jaylaun Williams, 20, of East Chicago, were apprehended by law enforcement in connection with a robbery at a home on Saturday night, the Cedar Lake Police Department said in a Facebook post.

At around 10 p.m. that night, officers were called to a home in the 13300 block of Edison Street. The homeowners told law enforcement that they ordered food through DoorDash and once it was delivered, they realized they had gotten their food - but also someone else's.

The DoorDash driver, Villarreal, then returned along with Williams. At one point, an argument ensued on the front porch of the victims' house. It then turned into a fight in which Villarreal tried to punch the homeowner, police said. Williams pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the homeowners' while he and Villarreal rushed into the house, according to authorities.

Williams threatened both homeowners, yelling and cursing at them as he continued to hold them at gunpoint, police said. The homeowners pleaded with the two suspects and gave them a total of $121 in cash.

The incident was recorded on security camera, which police said allowed them to identify both Williams and Villareal. Multiple officers responded to the scene to assist and discovered that both suspects had dropped their cellphones while fleeing the scene.

Utilizing a drone with heat detection, an officer was able to locate the vehicle parked in a driveway down the street. Both Villarreal and Williams were then apprehended by officers, police said.

It was later discovered that Williams had a warrant out of Elkhart, Indiana. A woman riding in the vehicle, who police said is Williams' girlfriend, was not charged with any crimes.