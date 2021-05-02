Castellanos, Reds Top Cubs 13-12 in 10 Innings

Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a wild 13-12 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Jesse Winker began the Cincinnati 10th on second and advanced on Willson Contreras’ passed ball. Castellanos then poked a liner into center field against Craig Kimbrel (0-1).

Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds’ five homers. Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also connected, and Ryan Hendrix (2-0) got the win — fanning pinch-hitting pitcher Jake Arrieta to end the Cubs’ 10th.

Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Ian Happ also went yard.

The Cubs trailed 12-8 before scoring four times with two out in the eighth. Jake Marisnick singled in Jason Heyward before Happ belted a three-run drive off Tejay Antone.