Carjacking Alert Issued in Rogers Park: Police

Police are warning residents about a pair of carjackings reported since last month in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each case, one or more suspects entered a parked car, forced the victim out of it and drove away, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The most recent carjacking happened about 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of West Devon Avenue, police said. Another happened about 4:15 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 2400 block of West Devon.

In one case, the suspect was a lone male wearing a black hoodie, police said. In the other, the vehicle was stolen by two males, one in an orange hooded jacket and the other in a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.