Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday

After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening.

The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music, all while raising money for food banks across the Canadian Pacific network.

This year's tour from the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train features stops in 60 American cities, with three Chicago suburbs on this year's list.

Following a Dec. 2 visit to Bensenville and a Dec. 3 stop in Pingree Grove, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be stopping in Gurnee early Friday evening.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The stop will take place at Viking Middle School at 4460 Old Grand Avenue from 5:10 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., with artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott scheduled to perform.

According to organizers of the event, this is the first in-person tour of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train since 2019.

"I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

The train is also stopping in a handful of other Midwest cities and states. Here's the full schedule.