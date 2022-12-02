Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Make First Chicago-Area Stop Friday

A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops.

According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.

According to organizers, its the first time in two years the train is returning in-person.

"I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

Friday, the 14-box car, LED lit train will visit the Bensenville train station, about 20 miles outside of Chicago. According to a spokesperson, 2022 marks the fifth consecutive year the holiday train has traveled to the village, located near O'Hare International Airport.

In 2021, the event helped to raise $10,000 for the Bensenville-Wood Dale food pantry, the spokesperson said.

Here's Where and When the Train is Stopping Near Chicago, and Who's Performing:

Friday, Dec. 2 in Bensenville: 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Railroad Avenue and South York Street with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason

6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Railroad Avenue and South York Street with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason Saturday, Dec. 3 in Pingree Grove: 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Village Hall, located at 14N 042 Reinking Rd., with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason

8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Village Hall, located at 14N 042 Reinking Rd., with performances by artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason Thursday, Dec. 8 in Gurnee: 5:10 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Viking Middle School, located at 4460 Old Grand Ave., with performances by artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott

The train is also stopping in a handful of other Midwest cities and states. Here's the full schedule.