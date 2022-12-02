holiday train

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb.

 The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.

If you're not able to come out, the train will be in the Chicago area one more time this season.

It's scheduled to arrive in Gurnee at approximately 5:10 p.m. Thursday evening.

The train is also stopping in a handful of other Midwest cities and states. Here's the full schedule.

