Businesses Surprise Children of Slain Mom with New Home, Car

A group of local businesses is marking New Year's Day by giving a helping hand to the children of a peacekeeping activist that was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last July.

Andrea Stoudemire, 35, and Chantel Grant, 26, were volunteering for Mothers Against Senseless Killings when they were gunned down on the Englewood block they were trying to keep safe.

“These moms donated their lives to basically standing up for gun violence, and they lost it due to gun violence,” said Early Walker, owner of W&W Towing,

Walker surprised the children of Stoudemire and Grant with Christmas gifts last week, but he said he learned Stoudemire’s kids didn’t have a home to open the presents.

Brinity Johnson, 21, who is helping to care for her two younger brothers, 15-year-old Micheal and 11-year-old Pierre, said the family has been bouncing around staying with close relatives since their mom passed.

“It’s been rough going from place to place,” Johnson said.

On New Year’s Day, Walker, along with Spencer Leak Jr. of Leak and Sons Funeral Homes and Pamela Blackmon of Joy Management Inc., surprised the three siblings with a newly renovated, 3-bedroom home and a car. The business owners are covering rent on the home for one year.

“I can’t even find the words because I’m so excited,” Johnson said. “I was not expecting this.”

The business owners said it was the least they could do to honor their mother’s sacrifice.

“I’m thankful I’m able to do this, that God has given my family, myself and Early the resources to do this,” said Leak Jr.