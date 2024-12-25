Burglary crew breaks into 18 Chicago businesses

Chicago police are warning residents of a burglary crew that has broken into more than 18 business on the South and Far South sides since September.

In each instance the suspects attached a chain to the doors of the business and pulled them off using a vehicle, Chicago police said.

The suspects, who were seen wearing dark clothes, then entered the businessed and took cash registers, ATM machines, tobacco products and other products, police said.

On Tuesday, the crew broke into two businesses in the 100 block of East 75th St. and in the 100 block of West 103rd St.

The other burglaries happened:

Sept. 8 in the 10600 block of South Torrence Ave.,

Sept. 17 in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Ave.,

Sept. 26 in the 50 block of West 79th St.,

Sept. 26 in the 1600 block of West Monterey Ave.,

Oct. 6 in the 8500 block of South Ashland Ave.,

Oct. 30 in the 13300 block of South Brainard Ave.,

Nov. 14 in the 2300 block of West 111th St.,

Nov. 22 in the 10200 block of South Vincennes Ave.,

Nov. 22 in the 2500 block of East 87th St.,

Nov. 25 in the 3900 block of East 106th St.,

Dec. 4 in the 2600 block of East 79th St.,

Dec. 10 in the 11600 block of South Halsted St.,

Dec.. 17 in the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove Ave.,

Dec. 17 in the 8800 block of South Ashland Ave.,

Dec. 17 in the 400 block of East 83rd St., and

Dec. 20 in the 11100 block of South Halsted St.,

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.