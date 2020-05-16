Burglary, Attempted Home Invasion Reported in Logan Square: Police

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of a break-in and attempted home invasion Thursday in Logan Square.

A man tried to break in through the rear of two homes on May 14, according to Chicago police. In the first case, about 12:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Sawyer Avenue, he was confronted and ran off.

In the second incident about 20 minutes later in the 2100 block of North Mozart Street, the suspect beat the victims and implied he had a weapon, police said. He got away with property.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, police said. He’s about 150 to 160 pounds and has short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.