Burglars Strike Twice at Same Kenwood Apartment

In each case, someone took keys from an outdoor lockbox and used them to steal materials and equipment

Police are warning residents about a pair of burglaries last week at the same Kenwood apartment on the South Side.

In each case, someone took keys from an outdoor lockbox and used them to steal materials and equipment from an apartment undergoing rehabilitation work in the 900 block of East 45th Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first break-in happened between 7 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 a.m. Jan. 7, police said. The second occurred between 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and 7 a.m. Jan. 8.

No suspect description was available, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

