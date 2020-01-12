Homan Square

14-Year-Old Girl Missing From Homan Square

The girl was last contacted on Jan. 9, according to police

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Homan Square on the West Side.

Alliyah Vaughans was last contacted on Jan. 9, but has since gone missing from the 3600 block of West Fillmore St., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Alliyah is a 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.

