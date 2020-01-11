East Aurora High School Graduate Killed in Afghanistan Attack

One of two U.S. service members who was killed by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan graduated from East Aurora High School, according to Aurora city officials.

Miguel Villalon, 21, died when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device, according to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, although Villalon's death had yet to be confirmed by the Pentagon Saturday night.

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack. Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, said it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.

In a statement, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin thanked Villalon for his service.

"Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines," Mayor Irvin said. "The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We’ll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier...”

Henry Mayfield Jr., a U.S. Army Specialist from suburban Hazel Crest, was one of three people killed when militants attacked a military base in Kenya earlier this month.