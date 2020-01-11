At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least two people have died and five others have sustained injuries in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, according to police.

In the city's first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at approximately 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 7200 block of South Aberdeen, police said. An unknown suspect approached the victim and fired shots, officials said. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. No one has been arrested.

In the second fatal shooting, a man was shot and killed at approximately 6:03 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South California, police said. Two men were crossing a street when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep, fired shots, striking both victims, police stated.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died. The second victim, a 39-year-old man, was listed in good condition at the hospital. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Here are the other shootings that have occurred as of Saturday afternoon:

Saturday

A 29-year-old man was sitting inside a parked car at approximately 2:50 a.m. when an unknown man in a passing sedan fired shots, according to police. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the shoulder and a graze wound to the rib. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in stable condition.

In the 3000 block of North Hamlin at approximately 4:18 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was shot while getting ready to enter a vehicle with her friends, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in stable condition.

At approximately 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Central Park, a 37-year-old man was shot while driving, Chicago police confirmed. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to both of his lower legs and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital in unknown condition.

Friday