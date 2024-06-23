Buckingham Fountain reopens after vandalism incident

Chicago’s Buckingham Fountain has been turned back on after vandalism forced the city to shut down the iconic attraction Saturday.

According to an update from the Chicago Park District Sunday morning, the fountain was turned back on and operational after being closed for a day.

[UPDATE 6/23/24 at 11 am] : Our beloved @BuckinghamFntn is ON & fully operational. Thank you for your patience. — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) June 23, 2024

Officials say the vandalism occurred overnight Friday and into Saturday. The water in the fountain was dyed red, and multiple messages were spray-painted on the ground around the fountain, including “Gaza is bleeding” and “stop the genocide,” referring to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The water was drained out of the fountain and into Lake Michigan, where it briefly turned water near the shoreline red before dissipating.

The vandalism occurred on the same day as pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the Loop that saw 11 people arrested, but it is still not known who was behind the incident.