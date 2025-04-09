Chicago Cubs

Cubs' game vs. Rangers among coldest in Wrigley Field history

The Cubs and Rangers started Tuesday's game with temperatures just above the freezing mark

By James Neveau

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 7: Miguel Amaya #9 of the Chicago Cubs bats in a game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field on April 7, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a frigid homestand against the Texas Rangers, making multiple entries on their list of coldest games ever at Wrigley Field.

The two teams are dealing with a taste of winter as they engage in an early April series at the Friendly Confines, and the first two games of the series have both finished in the top-10 in terms of coldest games in the history of the stadium.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to Stathead, Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and Cubs is in a tie as the seventh-coldest in the history of Wrigley Field, with a first pitch temperature of 35 degrees.

Monday’s game between the two teams was actually the coldest the team had played at Wrigley Field since April 2011, with a game-time temperature of just 34 degrees at first pitch.

Here are the five coldest games in Wrigley Field history:

April 8, 1997 vs. Marlins: 29 degrees

April 8, 2003 vs. Expos: 32 degrees

Sports

NBA 8 mins ago

Where Michael Malone firing ranks among most shocking 2025 NBA moments

Champions League 3 hours ago

Arsenal routs Real Madrid 3-0 in Champions League; Declan Rice's free kicks stun

April 9, 1989 vs. Pirates: 33 degrees

April 9, 1982 vs. Mets: 34 degrees

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

April 18, 2011 vs. Padres: 34 degrees

April 7, 2025 vs. Rangers: 34 degrees

The coldest game in Cubs history was played on Oct. 4, 1981 against the Phillies at Veteran’s Stadium, with a game-time temperature of 28 degrees.

The coldest MLB game on record was played at Colorado’s Coors Field, with the Rockies and Braves facing off on April 23, 2013 with a game-time temperature of just 23 degrees.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us