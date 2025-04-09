Cubs' game vs. Rangers among coldest in Wrigley Field history

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a frigid homestand against the Texas Rangers, making multiple entries on their list of coldest games ever at Wrigley Field.

The two teams are dealing with a taste of winter as they engage in an early April series at the Friendly Confines, and the first two games of the series have both finished in the top-10 in terms of coldest games in the history of the stadium.

According to Stathead, Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and Cubs is in a tie as the seventh-coldest in the history of Wrigley Field, with a first pitch temperature of 35 degrees.

Monday’s game between the two teams was actually the coldest the team had played at Wrigley Field since April 2011, with a game-time temperature of just 34 degrees at first pitch.

Here are the five coldest games in Wrigley Field history:

April 8, 1997 vs. Marlins: 29 degrees

April 8, 2003 vs. Expos: 32 degrees

April 9, 1989 vs. Pirates: 33 degrees

April 9, 1982 vs. Mets: 34 degrees

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

April 18, 2011 vs. Padres: 34 degrees

April 7, 2025 vs. Rangers: 34 degrees

The coldest game in Cubs history was played on Oct. 4, 1981 against the Phillies at Veteran’s Stadium, with a game-time temperature of 28 degrees.

The coldest MLB game on record was played at Colorado’s Coors Field, with the Rockies and Braves facing off on April 23, 2013 with a game-time temperature of just 23 degrees.