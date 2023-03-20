Brookfield Zoo Expanding Outdoor Areas for Apes and Monkeys

Brookfield Zoo is undertaking a massive project that includes expanding its habitats for primates and building a conservation center with a learning space for visitors, according to officials.

The current Tropic World habitat, which houses its monkeys and apes, will be expanded to include four new outdoor areas, the zoo announced Monday in a news release. The new space will cover nearly two acres and feature both indoor and outdoor habitats for two gorilla troops: a family unit and a group consisting of adult and adolescent males. Additionally, others outdoor areas will be constructed for orangutans and several species of South American monkeys.

Among the most prominent features is a two-story glass window that will allow visitors to clearly see nearly every move primates' make.

Brookfield Zoo

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Climbing structures, grasses and vines are just some of the features that will be incorporated into the new habitats.

The project also includes the construction of a Gorilla Conservation Center, which will feature a state-of-the-art learning space for the public and a home for the Zoological Society’s King Conservation Leadership Academy, which offers science programming for high school-age students, according to the zoo.

A fence has already been installed at the site as crews begin preparations for construction.

Brookfield Zoo

If you visit the zoo during the construction process, you'll still be able to see the animals in Tropic World. The project will likely take two years, with the entire complex set to be completed in 2025.

Visitors will be able to see animals in their new habitats beginning that year and "potentially extending into 2026 as animals acclimate and are introduced into their new spaces," the zoo stated.

An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place in the fall.