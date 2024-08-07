Boy from Gaza arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

More than 100 members of Chicago's Palestinian community came to O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 on Wednesday to welcome what they call a "guest from God." Shouting "Khalil, Khalil," they greeted 13-year-old Khalil Abushaya as he rolled off a plane and into a new life in America.

Khalill lost both legs in a bombing in April. He will continue his medical treatment in Chicago with the help of the non-profit Heal Palestine organization.

"I want to show that when children, kids are injured, that is intolerable and we have a duty to put a stop to it for peace," said Steve Sosebee, the group's director.

Khalil is the third injured child Heal Palestine has brought to America since the beginning of the Israel Hamas conflict. Sixteen others are already here, including a 14-year-old girl named Leyal. She too is a double amputee with injuries similar to Khalil's. After five months, the strong, happy girl can walk again with the aid of crutches and prosthetics.

Through a translator, she said she is very confident Khalil is going to do OK. Leyal, who is from the same Gazan village as he is, was the first to greet him when he arrived.

Sirage Al Tarifi and his family will host Khalil while he is in Chicago.

"The whole community, we are chipping in. Everybody is doing their part," he said. "For the suffering Gaza is going through, this is nothing really."

Khalil’s father was killed in the same bombing that injured him. He is coming to Chicago with his older sister Lulu, who said he appreciated the greeting at the airport and is looking forward to completing his treatment. "He is so excited," she said.

Heal Palestine said that with treatment, Kahlil too should learn to walk again. That is something they said they pray for, along with peace in his homeland.