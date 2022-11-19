Boy, 16, Arrested for August Murder in Back of the Yards, Chicago Police Say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man killed in August in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, authorities said.

The teen, whose name isn't being released, was taken into custody at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of South Damen, Chicago police said in a news release. The suspect has been charged for the shooting death of Jose Morales, who was shot Aug. 17 in the 4800 block of South Wolcott Avenue, police stated.

A possible motive remains unclear.