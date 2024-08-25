Chicago Violence

Boy, 15, shot in parking lot outside Gately Park: police

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was in a parking lot when he was approached by a white vehicle, and someone inside produced a gun and fired shots.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A large law enforcement presence was visible on Saturday evening after a teenager was shot near Gately Park on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Cottage Grove. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was in a parking lot when he was approached by a white vehicle, and someone inside produced a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago showed a vehicle, electric scooter, and multiple other items, in an area surrounding crime scene tape. It wasn't immediately clear if a suspect had been identified by Chicago police.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

