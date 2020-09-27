North Center

Body Pulled From Chicago River in North Center Early Sunday

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Sunday in North Center on the North Side.

About 12:15 a.m. two people saw the body of a woman, who appears to be in her mid 20s and was wearing a black shirt and black jeans, in the river near the 2600 block of West Addison Street, Chicago police said.

Chicago police’s Marine Unit along with Chicago fire personnel pulled her from the water, and she was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

Chicago White Sox 9 mins ago

Chicago White Sox Playoff Update: Clinching Scenarios, Possible Opponents

Julio Jones 25 mins ago

Julio Jones Out for Falcons vs. Bears Due to Hamstring Injury

The woman “appears to have trauma to her head area,” according to a Chicago police source.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

North CenterChicago River
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us