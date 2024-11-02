Body of 75-year-old man recovered from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park

The body of a 75-year-old man was recovered from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park by authorities Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials said just before 7:40 a.m., authorities discovered an unresponsive man near the water in the 1100 block of West Morse Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of death and identity of the man is currently unknown as a death investigation is underway, with autopsy results pending.

There was no further information available.