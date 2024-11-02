Rogers Park

Body of 75-year-old man recovered from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

The body of a 75-year-old man was recovered from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park by authorities Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials said just before 7:40 a.m., authorities discovered an unresponsive man near the water in the 1100 block of West Morse Avenue.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of death and identity of the man is currently unknown as a death investigation is underway, with autopsy results pending.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Rogers Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us