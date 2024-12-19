A body found along a suburban trail was on fire at the time it was discovered by someone walking in the nature area Wednesday morning, police said in a new update.

The Wheaton Police Department reported Thursday that a person walking in the area of the Lincoln Marsh noticed a fire just off the trail and went on to discover burned human remains.

The department said it was called to the marsh around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, near the Union Avenue trailhead.

“Fire by its nature is destructive, and it adds a layer of complexity to an investigation which requires more time and resources,” Wheaton Police Chief P.J. Youker said in a statement. “We understand that the community has questions, and we are working diligently to be able to provide more information."

Youker maintained that officials still do not believe there is a threat to the public, but an investigation remained ongoing.

The DuPage County Coroner's office said an investigation was opened and it was working with multiple agencies. The identity of the remains was not immediately released, pending next of kin notification.

