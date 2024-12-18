Dead body found on suburban trail, sparking death investigation, police say

Police are investigating after a person walking along a suburban trail discovered a body, authorities said.

The Wheaton Police Department said it was called around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Lincoln Marsh, near the Union Avenue trailhead.

There, authorities said someone walking along the trail reported discovering a "deceased individual."

"The Wheaton Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation and will provide additional information once it is available," the department said in a release.

The DuPage County Coroner's office said an investigation was opened and it was working with multiple agencies.

Authorities said they have not yet identified any threat to the public, but a police presence remained in the area of Lincoln Marsh as the investigation continued.

Check back for more on this developing story.