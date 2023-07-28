6 hospitalized, 1 unaccounted for after boat in Lake Michigan overturns; recovery mission underway

A recovery mission is underway at Lake Michigan near Navy Pier after a boat in distress led to six people hospitalized and one person unaccounted for, the Chicago Fire Department said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., CFD received a call of a boat in distress at 800 N. Lake Shore Drive, near an area of Lake Michigan known as the "playpen." According to officials, seven adults, all between 20 and 30 years old, were on a boat returning to shore when it potentially struck a breakwall and capsized.

Four females and two males were rescued from the water and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said. According to Chicago police, all were last listed in fair condition.

One female, approximately 20 years old, has not yet been located, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large presence from the emergency personnel as crews worked to search for the missing individual under heavy rain storms, lighting and thunder.

CFD later said that the incident had been turned over to the Chicago Police Department for recovery.

EMS Plan 1 for the boat in distress has been secured. 6 total transports. The scene has been turned over to CPD for recovery. CFD companies returning. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 28, 2023

No further details were provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.