Editor's Note: Chicago police are expected to provide an update at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The update will be live in the player above once it begins.

A body was recovered and six people remain hospitalized Friday morning after a boat near the "playpen" area of Lake Michigan capsized overnight, officials said.

According to authorities, the Chicago Fire Department at 2:40 a.m. received a call of a boat in distress at 800 N. Lake Shore Drive. Officials later added that seven adults, all between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, were on the boat when it "potentially" struck a breakwall and capsized as it was returning to shore.

Four females and two males were rescued from the water and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said. According to Chicago police, all were last listed in fair condition.

A recovery mission by the Chicago Police Department Marine Unit was performed for a female, approximately 20 years old.

Authorities later said that a body had been recovered approximately 30 yards from the overturned boat.

Photos and video from the early morning scene showed a large presence from the emergency personnel as crews worked to search for the missing individual under heavy rain storms, lighting and thunder. At one point, recovery efforts were paused due to weather, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.