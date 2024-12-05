Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will soon change the way it covers anesthesia for procedures in certain states, but some experts are concerned about the policy change and are calling for the company to reverse it "immediately."

Blue Cross Blue Shield announced in November that it would "change how it evaluates billed time on professional claims for anesthesia services" in Connecticut, New York and Missouri in 2025.

Under the new policy, the Chicago-based company said it would determine a specific amount of time it would cover anesthesia costs for, depending on a procedure.

"Claims submitted with reported time above the established number of minutes will be denied," the company said in its announcement.

Exceptions would be made for anyone under the age of 22 and for maternity-related care.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists called it an "unprecedented move," saying the company "unilaterally declared it will no longer pay for anesthesia care if the surgery or procedure goes beyond an arbitrary time limit, regardless of how long the surgical procedure takes."

"The American Society of Anesthesiologists calls on Anthem to reverse this proposal immediately," the group said in a release.

"Anesthesiologists provide individualized care to every patient, carefully assessing the patient’s health prior to the surgery, looking at existing diseases and medical conditions to determine the resources and medical expertise needed, attending to the patient during the entire procedure, resolving unexpected complications that may arise and/or extend the duration of the surgery, and working to ensure that the patient is comfortable during recovery," the ASA said. "Payment for anesthesia services is based on several factors, including the exact amount of time for anesthesiologists to deliver care preoperatively, during the operation, and when transitioning the patient to the recovery unit afterwards."

In a letter to the insurance provider, the society said it had "grave concern" about the decision and called for a meeting with those who have authority over it.

The policy is slated to begin on Feb. 1, 2025.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has not responded to NBC's requests for comment.