Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois to Stop Covering At-Home COVID-19 Tests Once Federal Emergencies End

As federal emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic are slated to expire next month, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois announced that at-home and in-person COVID-19 tests will no longer be covered upon the emergency's ending.

Coverage of PCR COVID-19 tests and Paxlovid, a medication prescribed for those experiencing mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms after a positive test, will now be dependent on an individual's plan.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield has covered COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 testing-related visits and up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests every 30 days under requirement from the federal government.

The federal health emergencies have also made Paxlovid free to COVID-19 patients, with coverage of the medication after the emergency's expiration now up to insurers.

Additionally, early fills of some medications of up to 90 days at select pharmacies or by mail order for Medicare patients will halt upon the expiration of federal health emergencies.

The benefit will end for Medicaid patients upon the ending of the state disaster declaration.

While Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will no longer cover at-home tests, insurance plans from employers that are only administered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield and otherwise self-funded may have opted in to additional coverage of at-home tests.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the state's largest insurer, encourages those with questions to call the number on the back of their member ID card for more information on what is included in their plan.