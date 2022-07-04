Blackhawks Release Statement Following Shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park

Blackhawks release statement following Highland Park shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement on Monday in response to the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill. that left at least six dead. Highland Park is an affluent suburb located more than 25 miles outside Chicago.

We love you, Highland Park ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8zehvBU0f — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 4, 2022

“All of us at the Chicago Blackhawks are grieving with the friends and family of the innocent lives taken in Highland Park today, as well as for those who were injured and the children, neighbors and first responders who experienced this devastating and senseless act of violence,” the statement read.

It went on to say:

“Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live, work and play, and this simply cannot be accepted as commonplace.”

They ended their statement with the same caption they tweeted -- “We love you, Highland Park” -- followed by a red heart emoji.

The shooting occurred Monday morning during a town parade and, as of Monday afternoon, six people had been confirmed dead with dozens wounded. The gunman, who reportedly shot from a nearby rooftop, was originally at-large before a person of interest was apprehended several hours later in a suburb farther north.

Several athletes have called Highland Park home, including Chicago Bull legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Jr.