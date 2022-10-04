Blackhawks Assign Lukas Reichel, 6 Others to AHL Rockford

Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel, 6 others to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks made a third round of roster cuts before Tuesday's practice and trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players.

The Blackhawks assigned forwards Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Forwards David Gust and Kale Howard were also sent to Rockford after being released from their professional tryouts.

On Monday, the Blackhawks assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to Rockford and returned forward Sam Savoie and defenseman Kevin Korchinski to their respective junior clubs.

Reichel, of course, is the most notable name of the group. He is Chicago's top prospect and I don't disagree with the decision to let him start — and likely play the majority of the season — in Rockford, where he will continue his development and surely be the focal point of the IceHogs' offense.

The Blackhawks' roster now sits 20 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders with Opening Night eight days away.

