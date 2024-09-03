Things to do in Chicago

Big Boy train schedule: How to see the legendary Union Pacific steam train in Illinois

The train's 10-state 'Heartland of America' tour will make four stops in Illinois, including a public viewing day near Rochelle

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attention all Illinois train enthusiasts: Union Pacific's Big Boy is coming to town.

Late last month, Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 launched its "Heartland of America" tour, giving train lovers in 10 states the chance to see the classic steam engine in real life.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The tour started in Wyoming before traveling to Nebraska and Iowa over Labor Day weekend. Friday, the train will make its first of four whistle stops in Illinois. Below is the full schedule of when and where to see it in the state:

  • Sept. 6 – Sterling, 1:30 – 1:45 p.m. CT, , 111 W. 2nd St.
  • Sept. 9 – Rochelle, 8:45 – 9:00 a.m. CT, Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St.
  • Sept. 9 – Watseka, 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CT, North St. Crossing 
  • Sept. 10 – Nokomis, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. CT, Maple St. Crossing

Following its visit to Illinois, the steam engine will travel to Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and more. The full Heartland America tour schedule can be found here.

Local

chicago news 48 mins ago

Are those tornado sirens? What to know about Chicago's monthly siren test

Health & Wellness 2 hours ago

Pollen Count Chicago: Allergies flaring with ragweed, weed season in its ‘peak'

All attendees must remain 25 feet back from the tracks when viewing the locomotive, and must never take a picture or video while standing on the track or ballast and must never climb on the locomotive or related equipment, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to officials, Big Boy No. 4014 is one of 25 built in the 1940s to handle the steep grades in Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range during World War II. It is just one of eight to survive, and the only one that remains in operation today.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicagoillinois news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us