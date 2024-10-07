Biden releases statement on anniversary of Oct. 7: ‘Deadliest day for Jewish people since Holocaust'

President Joe Biden released a statement early Monday, the day that marks one year since the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped more than 250 people in an attack on Israel that sparked a year-long war in Gaza.

"On this day last year, the sun rose on what was supposed to be a joyous Jewish holiday," Biden's statement read in part. "By sunset, October 7 had become the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

A number of events were held in the Chicago area over the weekend to remember the solemn day, including vigils in suburban Highland Park and Northbrook. Monday evening, a community-wide memorial will take place in Skokie, with speakers including a survivor of the Nova Music Festival, and family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American who was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 of 2023.

Goldberg-Polin, who was originally from the Chicago area, was executed by Hamas in August in a tunnel underneath Raffa.

The somber anniversary comes as Israel's fighting in Lebanon and Gaza continues, and days after Iran launched a missile attack into Tel Aviv.

NBC News reports Vice President Kamala Harris will mark the day with events at the White House and the Naval Observatory. Former President Donald Trump is expected to commemorate the anniversary at an event with Jewish leaders at his golf course in Florida.

The full statement from President Biden can be found below.

On this day last year, the sun rose on what was supposed to be a joyous Jewish holiday. By sunset, October 7 had become the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Today marks one year of mourning for the more than 1,200 innocent people of all ages, including 46 Americans, massacred in southern Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. One year since Hamas committed horrific acts of sexual violence. One year since more than 250 innocents were taken hostage, including 12 Americans. One year for the survivors carrying wounds, seen and unseen, who will never be the same. And one year of a devastating war. On this solemn anniversary, let us bear witness to the unspeakable brutality of the October 7th attacks but also to the beauty of the lives that were stolen that day.

The October 7th attack brought to the surface painful memories left by millennia of hatred and violence against the Jewish people. That is why, soon after the attack, I became the first American President to visit Israel in a time of war. I made clear then to the people of Israel: you are not alone. One year later, Vice President Harris and I remain fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist. We support Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran. Last week, at my direction, the United States military once again actively assisted in the successful defense of Israel, helping to defeat an Iranian ballistic missile attack.

Today and every day, I think of the hostages and their families. I have met the families of the hostages and grieved with them. They have been through hell. My Administration has negotiated for the safe release of more than 100 hostages, including Americans. We will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely.

I also strongly condemn the vicious surge in antisemitism in America and around the world. It is unacceptable. All of us must stand united against antisemitism and against hate in all its forms.

I believe that history will also remember October 7th as a dark day for the Palestinian people because of the conflict that Hamas unleashed that day. Far too many civilians have suffered far too much during this year of conflict — and tens of thousands have been killed, a human toll made far worse by terrorists hiding and operating among innocent people. We will not stop working to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, allows for a surge in humanitarian aid to ease the suffering on the ground, assures Israel’s security, and ends this war. Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in security, dignity, and peace. We also continue to believe that a diplomatic solution across the Israel-Lebanon border region is the only path to restore lasting calm and allow residents on both sides to return safely to their homes.

On this day of remembrance, which also falls during the holiest days of the Jewish calendar, we honor the indomitable spirit of the Jewish people and mourn the victims of October 7th. May their memory be a blessing.