Bicyclist Struck and Killed by SUV in Bridgeport, Chicago Police Say

A bicyclist died after being pinned underneath an SUV Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Bridgeport community, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. in the 400 block of West 26th Street. A 60-year-old woman driving an SUV was heading westbound on 26th Street when she struck the rear of a bicycle, which was heading in the same direction, according to authorities.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, fell and became pinned underneath the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance and having an expired driver's license.

The Chicago Police Departments Major Accidents Investigations Unit is leading the investigation.