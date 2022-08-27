Bridgeport

Bicyclist Struck and Killed by SUV in Bridgeport, Chicago Police Say

police tape
NBC 7

A bicyclist died after being pinned underneath an SUV Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Bridgeport community, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. in the 400 block of West 26th Street. A 60-year-old woman driving an SUV was heading westbound on 26th Street when she struck the rear of a bicycle, which was heading in the same direction, according to authorities.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, fell and became pinned underneath the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance and having an expired driver's license.

The Chicago Police Departments Major Accidents Investigations Unit is leading the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportChicago Policebicyclist hit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us