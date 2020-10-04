Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Suburban Libertyville

A person died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in suburban Libertyville, according to Libertyville Police.

About 3:25 a.m. officers responded to the area of Illinois Route 176 and Stritch Drive, and found a bicyclist laying in the road, police said. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Libertyville police continue to investigate the crash.