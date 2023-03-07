Three Chicago hospitals are among the best hospitals in the world, and at least a dozen suburban hospitals are among the best in the country, a new report from Newsweek says.

According to the magazine's editors, the fifth annual report from Newsweek, released Tuesday, includes analysis from more than 2,300 hospitals across 28 countries, with a scoring system that takes into account patient satisfaction surveys as well as a number of quality treatment metrics including hospital hygiene, patient safety, peer recommendation, the ratio of patients to doctors and nurses, and more.

MORE: Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

The result, editors say, is a handful of lists, including a ranking of the "World's Best Hospitals," and "Best Hospital" rankings by country.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On both the "World's Best Hospitals" list and the "Best Hospitals in the US" list, three Chicago hospitals rank high.

On the list of the nation's best hospitals -- which ranks more than 400 medical facilities -- Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago landed the No. 8 spot.

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago came in at No. 18, and the University of Chicago Medical Center came in at No. 23.

Farther down the list, several suburban hospitals earned spots, including Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at No. 69, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge at No. 102, and Evanston Hospital at No. 178.

More: Chicago Suburb Lands on List of ‘Happiest Places to Live,' Another Midwest City Makes Top 10

On the global list, which includes 250 hospitals, Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago ranks at No. 21, followed by Rush University Medical Center at No. 54, and the University of Chicago Medical Center at No. 106.

The hospital that earned the top spot on both lists was the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

In all, 21 hospitals from Illinois earned a place on the ranking that was limited to hospitals in the United States. Here's which ones made the cut:

8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital -- Chicago

18. Rush University Medical Center -- Chicago

23. University of Chicago Medical Center -- Chicago

62. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital -- Winfield

69. Loyola University Medical Center -- Maywood

91. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital -- Downers Grove

102. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital -- Park Ridge

133. Silver Cross Hospital -- New Lenox

143. Edward Hospital -- Naperville

178. Evanston Hospital -- Evanston

187. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital -- Lake Forest

204. Northwestern Medicine - Delnor Hospital -- Geneva

226. St. Joseph Medical Center - Bloomington

237. AMITA Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale -- Hinsdale

249. Elmhurst Hospital -- Elmhurst

253. Advocate Christ Medical Center -- Oak Lawn

261. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital -- McHenry

264. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center -- Chicago

294. AMITA Health - Adventist Medical Center La Grange -- La Grange

301. Anderson Hospital -- Maryville

304. Advocate Sherman Hospital -- Elgin

Here's the full report from Newsweek.