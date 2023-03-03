New Ranking Names Most Expensive Cities In Illinois and These Chicago Suburbs Top the List

Some cities and suburbs across the Chicago area have recently earned top spots on reports that rank things like the "Best Places to Live" or the "Happiest Cities in America," but a new report has dubbed one suburb the "most expensive."

In Illinois, at least.

The newly-released list from the finance website doxo.com ranks cities in based on average household bills.

The report, doxo.com says, ranked more than 200 cities in Illinois by comparing monthly bills like utilities, mortgages, rent and more. The findings result in two lists on the report: the most expensive counties, and the most expensive cities across the state of Illinois.

According to the report, Hinsdale was the most expensive city in Illinois, with household bills averaging $3,563. Winnetka followed closely, with an average of $3,535. Lake Forest, Wilmette and Barrington rounded out the top five.

When it comes to counties, Kendall County topped the list of most expensive, with average bills at $2,958. Lake and DuPage counties followed with bills averaging $2,792 and $2,566, respectively.

Across the state, bills averaged $2,121 per month, making Illinois is the 16th most expensive state for household expenses, the report claims.

