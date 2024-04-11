Ben & Jerry's free cone day is coming up: How to get free ice cream in April

You don't have to scream to get this ice cream for free.

Cult-favorite ice cream company Ben & Jerry's will hold a "free cone day" April 16 at select locations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the ice cream website said.

The free cone includes one scoop of the customers' preferred ice cream in a sugar cone. No purchase is required, the website said.

On free cone day in 2023, the chain gave out over 1 million free ice cream cones.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The chain began handing out free ice cream cones in 1979 to show their customers their appreciation for supporting their business, according to the chain's website.

Ben & Jerry's free cone day comes one month after Dairy Queen's popular free cone day, which typically occurs on the first day of spring.