Beefed-Up Patrols, Other Measures Aim to Curb Rise in Crime on CTA Property

As more people begin to take buses and trains in the city, Chicago officials are aiming to stem recent increases in crime on the CTA, but riders are still expressing caution amid the safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. announced a series of new measures to increase security onboard CTA buses and trains, with police officers and unarmed private security guards helping to beef up patrols, along with several other new policies.

That includes dedicated teams aiming to combat gang and narcotics crimes on the transit system, according to officials.

“A safe CTA is an integral part of building a safer Chicago,” Brown said in a statement. “This collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and CTA demonstrates to all residents that we’re making every effort and using every resource.”

Still, most commuters that spoke to NBC 5 about the new policies say that they are still concerned.

“I’ve seen the out-of-control behavior, and it’s frightening,” one rider said.

The CTA board is seeking to address those concerns with a series of new initiatives, approving new contracts for the use of unarmed security guards, who will not only patrol stations along the system but will also ride on trains and buses.

“We believe that unarmed guards add an added layer of eyes and ears on our system, and can quickly report emergencies,” Carter said.

The CTA says that the beefed-up security will be noticeable on buses, trains and at stations within a matter of weeks. Police will focus on problematic areas on the Red and Blue lines, according to officials.