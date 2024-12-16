Bears vs. Vikings Updates: Chicago aims to snap seven-game losing streak

What to Know The Bears have lost seven consecutive games and were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday

The Vikings clinched a playoff spot Sunday

The Bears and Vikings went to overtime in Week 12, with Minnesota winning

Caleb Williams looks to improve on 340 yard, two-TD performance vs. Vikes

The Chicago Bears are hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak and give interim head coach Thomas Brown his first win Monday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears haven’t won since Week 6, and have lost their first three games against NFC North opponents this season.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are 11-2 on the regular season and have a chance to pull back into a tie with the Detroit Lions atop the division if they can beat Chicago on Monday night.

Here are the latest updates from Monday’s game.