Bears' schedule features Thanksgiving tilt, tough tests for Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are hoping to take a big leap forward with Caleb Williams under center this season, and their schedule will potentially allow them to do just that.

As the last place team in the NFC North last season, the Bears landed an easier schedule, as they’ll face the bottom team from several divisions. They also drew the AFC South and the NFC West in their scheduling this season while avoiding tough road environments like Seattle and Los Angeles.

They also will play on Thanksgiving, travel to London for a contest and appear on Monday Night Football late in the season in a tight divisional showdown.

Here’s a week-by-week look at the team’s schedule.

Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m.

The Bears’ opener will pit them against the new-look Titans at Soldier Field, giving Williams his first career start in his home stadium. The matchup will put Williams against a Titans offense with Will Levis at quarterback and without Derrick Henry in the backfield after he signed with Baltimore this season.

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

The Bears’ first primetime game will feature a matchup of Williams against Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, who lit the world on fire and is looking to do the same this season with new weapons like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon.

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

The Bears will head down the road to take on second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts. Jonathan Taylor will hope to bring his bruising running game to the party, posing an interesting challenge for the team’s defense.

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 12 p.m.

A return home pits the Bears against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, with revenge on the minds of Chicago after a 30-13 thrashing at SoFi Stadium last season.

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Carolina, 12 p.m.

This one is certainly circled on some calendars, as the Bears will take on the team that gave them the No. 1 overall pick they used to take Williams. The Bears also got DJ Moore in the trade with the Panthers, and Chicago will aim to slow down Bryce Young and company in this one.

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.

The Bears and Jaguars will head to London for a big game on the international stage, pitting Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. against the vaunted Chicago defense.

Week 8: Oct. 27 at Washington, 12 p.m.

Williams will get his first crack against playing a fellow 2024 drafted quarterback in this one, as Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the draft, aims to secure his standing as a future star in the nation’s capital.

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Speaking of 2024 draft picks, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is hoping to turn things around in the desert with Kyler Murray, and the Bears will hope to earn a win in a stadium that has given them a couple of iconic franchise moments.

Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. New England, 12 p.m.

Yet another 2024 draft pick could be on the field for the Patriots in this one if Drake Maye ends up taking over the starting quarterback job for New England.

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Green Bay, 12 p.m.

It’s the game everyone really wants to see, as Williams gets his first crack against Jordan Love and the Packers at Soldier Field. The Packers have dominated the rivalry recently, winning the last nine games and 11 of their last 12 against Chicago.

Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Minnesota, 12 p.m.

The Bears continue their first jaunt through the NFC North with a battle against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings at Soldier Field. Fans were robbed of a chance of another first-round quarterback matchup when JJ McCarthy went down for the season with a knee injury.

Week 13: Nov. 28 at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

The Bears will once again take the field on Thanksgiving this season as they take on the high-flying Lions at Ford Field. The Bears have put up a respectable 20-15-2 record in 37 all-time Thanksgiving games.

Week 14: Dec. 8 at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

The 49ers are arguably one of the biggest contenders for the Super Bowl, boasting star players on both sides of the ball and a strong coaching staff.

Week 15: Dec. 16 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

The Bears return to primetime in a rematch with the Vikings up in Minnesota, capping off a tough three-game stretch of road contests.

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Detroit, 12 p.m.

Speaking of rematches, the Bears’ penultimate home game of the season will see them take on Jared Goff and the Lions, who came achingly close to reaching the Super Bowl last season in what would have been their first-ever berth in the game.

Week 17: Dec. 26 vs. Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

The Bears take the field for their home finale and for their final primetime game of the season as they take on Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Could playoff positioning be on the line in this one?

Week 18: Jan. 5 at Green Bay, TBD

Naturally, the Bears will head to frigid Lambeau Field for their final game of the season, aiming to give Jordan Love and the Packers something to think about with the playoffs looming.