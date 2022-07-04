Bears issue statement on Highland Park mass shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​The Bears issued a statement Monday after a mass shooting at an Independence Day Parade in Highland Park left six dead and at least two dozen injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Via the Bears:

"The Chicago Bears mourn the loss of innocent lives in today’s senseless and disgraceful mass shooting in Highland Park and extend our thoughts and prayers to its community and all those impacted by the horrific act of violence. We would like to acknowledge the selfless acts from first responders and many citizens to help all in time of dire need.”

The shooting took place shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Police announced that the suspect, 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, was taken into custody Monday evening following a police pursuit that ended in Lake Forest.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.