Bears fans hopeful for team's future after Eberflus' firing

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus was fired Friday morning following a devastating loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, marking the first mid-season firing of a head coach in team history.

Some fans told NBC Chicago it's one of the best calls the Bears have made all season.

Eberflus' firing follows six straight losses and questionable calls by the coaching staff.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement Friday, “Our fans have stood by us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results. Our organizational and operational structure is strong, focused, aligned and energized for the future.”

For many fans, it's a sigh of relief and hope for the future.

"I think they had to do it, how a team could have that many tough losses... they had to make a change," said fan Dennis Donn.

Another fan, Drew Feldstein, agreed.

"I love it. I think it’s overdue of course. I think it was tactical for the Bears to do it obviously after some of the mishaps this season," he said.

So, what's next?

The Bears' offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, will take over as interim head coach. Brown has led Chicago's offense for each of the last three weeks, a unit that totaled a league-high 22 third-down conversions and 46 second-half points scored. That's the third most in the NFL since Week 11.

Fans have a few items on their Bears' Christmas wish list moving forward.

"Build an offensive line, and for the players to believe in the coaching staff," said lifelong fan Ray Garcia.

"If they’re thinking of getting a new stadium, they better get a new coach and start winning," Donn said.

The Bears play the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 8.