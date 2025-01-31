Battle over regulating hemp products moves to City Hall

A statewide debate over the lack of regulation of certain hemp products has made its way to Chicago City Council, with those in the cannabis industry advocating for more regulation.

"This is intoxicating hemp," dispensary owner Portia Mittons said while holding up a bag of candies labeled "Gasheads," remarkably similar to a real bag of "Airheads" candies.

"A child who cannot read cannot tell the difference," Mittons said.

She and others involved in the state’s multi-million dollar cannabis industry want to see hemp products regulated and taxed under Illinois' existing laws. But others say the city should regulate hemp products, like the ones sold without regulation in smoke shops and gas stations, and collect the revenue from any taxes they generate.

“We want to make sure as it affects the people who are consuming it, we are also thinking about the business owners,” Twelfth Ward Ald. Julia Ramirez said.

Ramirez, who along with 6th Ward Ald. William Hall , sponsored a hearing today at City Hall.

“It’s not an opportunity for blood money. It is not an opportunity to rush taxation, rush regulation to get revenue,” Hall said.

Jason Knight, an entrepreneur and owner of Mary's Sorbet, maker of a THC sorbet, supports city regulation.

"Supporting hemp business is not just about economic opportunity, it's about sustainability and community growth," Knight told NBC Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Silvana Tabares of the council's 23rd Ward said the danger of hemp products is too great, and banned the sale of such products in her ward, located near Midway International Airport.

A bill that would have regulated hemp at a statewide level failed earlier this year in Springfield.

While both sides said safety is their primary concern, some councilmembers are skeptical.

“I think that the way it's being sold right now, is that it is an opportunity to create revenue,” 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas said.

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said he has seen an increase in hemp-related cases at Lurie Children's Hospital, and favors a ban. However, Hopkins added that regulating hemp products under the same laws that apply to the state's legal cannabis would be a "reasonable compromise."