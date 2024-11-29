Barricade situation underway in south suburb, residents asked to stay indoors

Residents in south suburban University Park were encouraged to stay indoors Friday evening as police responded to a barricade situation involving an armed pursuit suspect, village officials said.

As of 4:25 p.m., an armed suspect had barricaded themselves inside a building in the 700 block of Red Oak Drive, University Park officials said in a Facebook post.

The village's mayor and the University Park Police Department were "actively working with several law enforcement agencies" regarding the incident. Air assets and SWAT personnel were on the scene, officials said. Residents were advised to stay in their homes and avoid the immediate area, although there didn't appear to be a danger to the community.

Anyone with information or video regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the University Park Police Department at 708-534-0911.